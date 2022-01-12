World Cup Winning Skippers Eoin Morgan, Clive Lloyd Honoured At Windsor Castle

Two World Cup-winning captains England’s Eoin Morgan and West Indies’ Clive Lloyd were honoured with CBEs (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Royal Federation. While Lloyd got his knighthood, Morgan was awarded with the CBE. The CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award, followed by OBE and then MBE. Sir Clive Lloyd and Eoin Morgan received CBEs for their services in the field of cricket. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge conferred the two World Cup-winning skippers with the awards.

“Sir Clive Lloyd received a CBE for his services to Cricket

Miss Reanne Evans was awarded an MBE for her services to Women’s Snooker

Mr. Eoin Morgan, England One Day International Cricket Captain, received a CBE for his services to Cricket” tweeted an official Twitter handle of the Royal Family.

Michael Vaughan Wants Jos Buttler To Replace Eoin Morgan as England’s T20I Captain

Jos Buttler has found Michael Vaughan’s backing to succeed Eoin Morgan as England’s captain in limited-overs cricket. While Buttler continues to be one of the finest batters of current times in white-ball cricket, his numbers in Test cricket aren’t up to the mark including in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 in Australia.

In his column, in The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote that Buttler has failed to find the right tempo required to succeed in the red-ball cricket. Even in the ongoing Ashes 2021 series, Buttler has just managed to score only 107 runs across seven innings.He has averaged a dismal 16, with his best score as 39. The 31-year-old has failed to score runs down the order and has also not been at his best behind the stumps either.

