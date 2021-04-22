- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
World Earth Day 2021: Cricket Fraternity Reminds People of Their Duty Towards Planet Earth
On the occasion of World Earth Day, cricket players take the initiative to create awareness among people of the ways and steps to save our planet Earth.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 8:06 PM IST
Earth Day is observed globally on April 22 every year, reminding people of their responsibilities towards the only inhabitable planet in the entire solar system. On this day, different organisations and individuals from all fields come together to create awareness about various issues affecting Planet Earth.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik taking to Twitter, reminded people that the Earth is the only thing all humans have in common, and it is our foremost duty to keep the planet healthy, not just for ourselves but for our future generations as well. “The Earth is what we all have in common. Let’s always try to keep it as healthy as we know it. Happy #EarthDay.” Karthik tweeted.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who has been espousing the cause of the endangered rhinos for several years now, took the opportunity to highlight how the “senseless slaughter” has led a two-third decrease in the rhino population in South Africa in the last 10 years.
“The rhino population has decreased due to their senseless slaughter, by 2/3 in the last 10 years in SA. Humans doing a great job at protecting the planet, hey?! #EarthDay,” Pietersen tweeted.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Malti Chahar Shows Support in All Yellow Attire For MS Dhoni-Led CSK’s Game vs KKR
Several IPL franchises, including defending champions Mumbai Indians, also posted pictures and videos on their social media channels, urging people to protect Mother Nature at all cost and all the natural inhabitants, who call this beautiful place their home.
The theme for World Earth Day 2021 is ‘Restore Our Earth’ which “focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world’s ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation is the only way to address climate change.”
