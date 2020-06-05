World Environment Day: Kevin Pietersen to Re-launch Charity For Rhinos in India
Former England skipper and destructive batsman Kevin Pietersen, after hanging his boots, has been closely associated with wildlife conservation in South Africa. Now he to relaunch his charity, Save our Rhino Africa/India (SORAI) in India on September 22.
