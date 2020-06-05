Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

World Environment Day: Kevin Pietersen to Re-launch Charity For Rhinos in India

Former England skipper and destructive batsman Kevin Pietersen, after hanging his boots, has been closely associated with wildlife conservation in South Africa. Now he to relaunch his charity, Save our Rhino Africa/India (SORAI) in India on September 22.

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Talking to The Sportstsar on World Environment Day, Pietersen feels that India has done an incredible job in terms of protecting the rhinos.

“Rhino horn is the most expensive commodity in the black market. It fetches between 65 to 85 thousand US dollars.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen 'Disgusted' at 'Senseless Brutality' Which Led to Death of Pregnant Elephant

"In May, there has been a rhino that has been killed in the Kaziranga National Park. But actually in India, they have the most wonderful and probably it's their best conservation project ever in the numbers of rhinos that they are now, where they are having to transport and relocate rhinos out of Kaziranga National Park because of how brilliantly they have protected the animals,” Pietersen said.

“So, India is certainly the world leader in the protection of rhino and they have done the most fantastic job and shooting the National Geographic documentary in March opened my eyes and made me so proud with my association with India,” he said.

Pietersen further added, “We will have a range of clothing, which we will be selling in India, in the UK and around the world. 20 per cent of the profit will be going to the CWS in India for all the merchandise that’s sold in India, which protects the animal, human-wildlife conflict in India, protects the Indian rhinos, the elephants and make sure that the animals in India live a better life and we are completely committed and dedicated to making sure that endangered species don’t go extinct.

"We are incredibly excited about the range of clothing that’s coming out,” Pietersen said.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Leads India Cricketers Mourning Death of Kerala Elephant

On association with Rohit Sharma in this endeavour, he said, “Rohit Sharma puts my rhino on his bat. He is brilliantly dedicated to saving the endangered species. He is a wonderful man of conservation and is somebody who is right at the forefront of that conservation space in India. He is a great guy,” the former cricketer said.

In the end Pietersen also expressed disgust over the incident in Kerala where a pregnant elephant was fed pineapple stuffed with firecrackers.

“DISGUSTED with the images I’ve been sent from India overnight over the senseless brutality of this mummy elephant. Why would someone do this?!?! Just why?!?”

