World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket comes to an end with an encounter between World Giants and Asia Lions. The summit clash will be conducted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on January 29, Saturday.

World Giants deserved a place in the final following their consistent and dominating performance in the group stage. They lost their first game to Asia Lions by six wickets but since then there has been no looking back for the team.

Giants won all their next three games to top the points table with six points. Batting has been a strong point for the team with Kevin O’Brien leading the run-scoring charts.

Aisa Lions, on the other hand, experienced a roller coaster ride in the tournament. The team won two league matches while losing as many to leapfrog India Maharajas for a final berth. Asia Lions couldn’t give an ideal end to the group stage as they lost to World Giants by seven wickets.

When will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match World Giants (WOG) vs Asia Lions (ASL) start?

The final of the Legends League Cricket will kickstart at 8:00 pm IST on January 29, Saturday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match World Giants (WOG) vs Asia Lions (ASL) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match World Giants (WOG) vs Asia Lions (ASL) begin?

The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Giants (WOG) vs Asia Lions (ASL) match?

World Giants vs Asia Lions match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the World Giants (WOG) vs Asia Lions (ASL) match?

World Giants vs Asia Lions match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

WOG vs ASL Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants probable playing XI against Asia Lions: Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Ryan Sidebottom, Jonty Rhodes

WOG vs ASL Legends League Cricket 2022, Asia Lions probable playing XI against the World Giants: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Chaminda Vaas, Muthiah Muralitharan, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c)

