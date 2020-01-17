Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

224/4 (90.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

World Star Stokes Set to be Key Again, Warns Du Plessis

Rival captains Faf du Plessis and Joe Root were united in their praise of World Player of the Year Ben Stokes ahead of the third Test between South Africa and England starting at St George’s Park on Thursday.

AFP |January 17, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
World Star Stokes Set to be Key Again, Warns Du Plessis

Port Elizabeth: Rival captains Faf du Plessis and Joe Root were united in their praise of World Player of the Year Ben Stokes ahead of the third Test between South Africa and England starting at St George’s Park on Thursday.

Stokes, man of the match when England levelled the four-match series with a 189-run win in the second Test in Cape Town, was named the world’s best player by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday. He is likely to be a key player in a pivotal match in the series.

"It was very well-deserved," said South African captain Du Plessis. "He's had a fantastic season where he played big moments really well. That's when you really want to judge cricketers, when it really matters, and that's why he has been so successful over the last year. He's single-handedly won so many games for England."

Du Plessis said Stokes had already made a mark on the current series. "He plays a big role, whether his team does well or not. For us, he is guy that we need to keep quiet because he's that sort of player that takes the game away from you when he gets in, similar to what Quinton de Kock does for us."

Unlike wicketkeeper De Kock, Stokes offers a strong bowling option. "He's got a big tank," said Du Plessis. "He bowls many overs and tries 150 percent."

England captain Joe Root added: "It's hard to say any more superlatives. It's the right decision, obviously. It couldn't really be anyone else the way he’s performed all year, across the formats.

"It's just been fantastic to be a part of the same team. He's affected games across all three formats. In my opinion he's definitely the number one player in the world at the moment."

Both captains said they were debating the final make-up of their teams.

Du Plessis said fast bowler Dane Paterson could make his debut on a pitch where reverse swing could be a factor. He said Paterson's style of bowling could make him dangerous in the expected conditions – but added that it was a difficult choice, which would mean leaving out an all-rounder, probably Dwaine Pretorius, or left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

He said weather conditions could play a role in the final decision. "It’s been hot the last few days. You need hot and dry weather for reverse swing but there's talk of some rain on days three and four so that could affect it."

Root said the fitness of fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood would be assessed after Wednesday's final practice.

Unlike Du Plessis, Root said he was not contemplating going into the match without a spin bowler. "I'm pretty happy with the balance of our team," he said.

That would leave room for only one of Archer and Wood to replace the injured James Anderson – or the steady Chris Woakes if there were doubts about both the speedsters. "We need to use today's session to make sure going into a five-day game that they can stand up to it," said Root.

Ben StokesFaf du Plessissouth africa vs england 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more