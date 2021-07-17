World T20 2021: India Have Dominated Pakistan 14-3 in ICC World Events

India and Pakistan will be in Group 2 in the Super 12 phase of the marquee World T20 which will get underway in UAE and Oman from the 17th of October this year. The arch-rivals have clashed with one another on 17 occasions at the three ICC world events - the World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World T20 with India dominating the head to head 14-3.

We look back at these 17 encounters.

1. India won by 43 runs, 1992 World Cup, SCG

Sachin Tendulkar played the defining knock with the bat from number 5 scoring an unbeaten 54 off 62 deliveries and along with a cameo from Kapil Dev (35 off 26 balls) took India to a competitive 216 for 7. The Indian seamers - Dev, Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar picked two wickets each and bowled out Pakistan for 173.

2. India won by 39 runs, Quarter-Final, 1996 World Cup, Bengaluru

Navjot Sidhu was the Player of the Match and top-scored opening the innings with 93 off 115 deliveries but the real impact knock was produced by Ajay Jadeja who blasted 45 off 25 deliveries from number 6. India posted 287 for 8. Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar gave Pakistan a fine start but their quick exit derailed the chase and India restricted Pakistan to 248 for 9. Venkatesh Prasad was the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with 3-45 in 10 overs.

3. India won by 47 runs, 1999 World Cup, Manchester

Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin recorded half-centuries as India scored 227 for 6 at Old Trafford. Srinath and Prasad ran through the Pakistan top and middle order and broke their backbone in the chase. Prasad bagged a fifer and gave away just 27 runs in his match-winning spell as India routed Pakistan for 180.

4. India won by 6 wickets, 2003 World Cup, Centurion

Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliant 98 off 75 deliveries overshadowed Saeed Anwar’s 101 as India chased down Pakistan’s stiff 273 for 7 with six wickets in hand and 26 deliveries to spare.

5. Pakistan won by 3 wickets, 2004 Champions Trophy, Birmingham

Naved-ul-Hasan and Shoaib Akhtar returned with 4 wickets each to restrict India to 200. Pakistan were in early trouble at 27 for 3 but skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf resurrected the innings. Even as wickets continued to fall from one end, Yousuf remained calm at the other and remained undefeated on 81 to take Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket win in the last over of the chase.

6. Tie, 2007 World T20, Durban

India and Pakistan played out a historic tie at Durban in the World T20 in 2007. Robin Uthappa top-scored for India with 50 off 39 deliveries as they put on 141 for 9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Asif returned with 4-18 for Pakistan. However, India kept on chipping away at the wickets and Pakistan were reduced to 103 for 6 in the 18th over.

The crisis man Misbah-ul-Haq stepped on the accelerator and along with Yasir Arafat took Ajit Agarkar for 17 in the penultimate over. 12 were needed from the final over by Sreesanth and the equation was reduced to one off two deliveries. Sreesanth bowled a dot delivery to Misbah - the 5th ball of the over and the Pakistani batsman was run-out off the last ball as the match ended in a dramatic tie!

India won the bowl-out 3-0 and were victorious in the encounter.

7. India won by 5 runs, 2007 World T20, Final, Johannesburg

Another heartbreak for Pakistan as India again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the mega final of the inaugural World T20 in Johannesburg. Batting first, Gautam Gambhir top-scored for India with 75 off 54 deliveries while Rohit Sharma provided the cameo at the death (30 off 16 deliveries). India posted a a competitive 157 for 5.

Pakistan kept losing wickets but were kept in the chase by their Mr Cool Misbah. But as luck would have it, he once again could not get Pakistan across the line as they went down by a mere 5 runs. 13 were needed off the final over which was delivered by Joginder Sharma. A six from Misbah off the second ball and the equation was reduced to 6 off 4 deliveries. However, Sharma had the last laugh as Misbah’s scoop landed in the hands of Sreesanth at short fine-leg - India were ecstatic as they had won the inaugural edition of the World T20.

8. Pakistan won by 54 runs, 2009 Champions Trophy, Centurion

Shoaib Malik recorded a fine 128 as Pakistan registered a massive 302 for 9 which proved too much for India in the chase and they were bowled out for 248 in the 45th over.

9. India won by 29 runs, 2011 World Cup, Semi-Final, Mohali

Led by 85 from Sachin Tendulkar, India posted 260 for 9 in the semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali. The visitors were in the chase but left it too late to accelerate and once again it was Misbah-ul-Haq who was at the receiving end scoring 56 off 76 balls. Pakistan folded for 231 in the final over of the match.

10. India won by 8 wickets, 2012 World T20, Colombo

A fine all-round bowling performance by India restricted Pakistan to 128 in Colombo. Virat Kohli then hammered 78 off just 61 deliveries to take India to a comprehensive eight-wicket win with three overs to spare.

11. India won by 8 wickets, 2013 Champions Trophy, Birmingham

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two top order wickets and was brilliantly restrictive conceding just 19 runs in his 8 overs as Pakistan were routed for 165 in just the 40th over. India chased down the revised target of 102 in 22 overs (D/L Method) in the 20th over with eight wickets in hand.

12. India won 7 wickets, 2014 World T20, Dhaka

Amit Mishra picked two big top-middle order wickets and was also very economical giving away just 22 runs in his 4 overs. Pakistan were restricted to 130 for 7 which India chased down in the 19th over with seven wickets in hand.

13. India won by 76 runs, 2015 World Cup, Adelaide

Virat Kohli hammered a hundred while Shikhar Dhawan registered 73 off 76 deliveries and Suresh Raina notched up 74 off 56 as India piled on 300 for 7 in Adelaide. Pakistan were in the chase till the half-way stage but then lost a flurry of wickets and were ultimately bowled out for 224. Mohammed Shami returned with 4 wickets.

14. India won by 6 wickets, 2016 World T20, Kolkata

A brilliantly restrictive bowling display by India reduced Pakistan to 118 for 5 in the 18-overs a side contest at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan picked three quick wickets and reduced the home team to 23 for 3 but a classy unbeaten 55 off just 37 deliveries from Virat Kohli took India to a comfortable six-wicket win with more than two overs to spare.

15. India won by 124 runs, 2017 Champions Trophy, Birmingham

Half centuries from Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh propelled India to 319 for 3 in their allotted 48 overs. Yuvraj provided the impetus at the death with 53 off 32 deliveries.

Pakistan were never in the chase and were cleaned up for 164.

16. Pakistan won 180 runs, 2017 Champions Trophy, Final, The Oval

Fakhar Zaman smashed 114 off 106 deliveries to help Pakistan post a massive 338 for 4 in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval in London. Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc on the Indian top order and reduced them to 33 for 3. India were out of the chase and were bowled out for 158 suffering their biggest defeat in an ICC event at the hands of Pakistan.

17. India won by 89 runs, 2019 World Cup, Manchester

Rohit Sharma’s stunning 140 off just 113 deliveries was the highlight of India’s 336 for 5 at Old Trafford in 2019. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam put up a fight and kept Pakistan in the chase but their quick departure ended any hopes of an upset. Pakistan were restricted to 212 for 6 in their allotted 40 overs and were fell short of the 302-run target (D/L Method).

