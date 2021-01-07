World Test Championship: Battle to Final Heats Up, Here's What India Needs to do to Qualify

India vs Australia (TEST)

New Zealand's third successive 2-0 win in a home series has helped them stay in contention as the ICC World Test Championship is interestingly poised with the finalists yet to be decided. The Black Caps gained the maximum of 120 points from the series against Pakistan after their win in the second Test at the Hagley Oval, taking their points tally to 420 out of a possible 600 after having also beaten West Indies and India by the same margin in their two previous series.

The Kane Williamson led-side stand third in the points table with 0.700 percentage points won, the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption. Pakistan are on 0.307 percentage points.

Australia and India, locked 1-1 after two matches of their four-Test series, are still ahead of New Zealand, while England are at the fourth spot. England are still to play Sri Lanka and India while Australia and New Zealand do not have any other series scheduled.

Meanwhile, South Africa's 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka have fetched them a full 120 points but neither team are in contention to make the final. The Proteas are on 0.400 percentage points and Sri Lanka on 0.222.

New Zealand are in the race for the #WTC21 final 👀They have gained crucial points to strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings 💪 pic.twitter.com/MXg76iJ5Qq — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

Scenarios for India to qualify:

Current points percentage: 72.2

Total Points: 390 out of 540

Tests Left: 2 away Tests vs Australia (30pts per win, 10pts per draw)

4 home Tests against England (30pts per win, 10pts per draw)

What India need to qualify:

120 more points (win 4 out of 6 against Australia and England; or win 3 and draw 3)

Scenarios for England to qualify:

Current points percentage: 60.8

Total Points: 292 out of 480

Tests Left:

2 away tests against Sri Lanka (60pts per win, 20pts per draw)

India 4 away tests (30pts per win, 10pts per draw)

What England need to qualify:

220 more points (win both against Sri Lanka; and win 3 & draw 1 against India)