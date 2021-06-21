World Test Championship: Devon Conway Becomes First Player Score Half Century

With a total of 54 runs in his bag, Devon Conway became the first batsman to make a half-century in the final match of the World Test Championship (WTC). With a double century in his first test, and 80 runs in the second test against England this month, this is his third fifty-plus score. He has become the run machine for the New Zealand team in all the formats of the game.

With Devon’s contribution, New Zealand managed a score of 101 for the loss of two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma were the two Indian bowlers who got success after a good start by the kiwi batsmen. Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham on a score of 30 runs and Ishant dismissed Conway who played an innings of 54 runs in 153 balls.

India got all out for a total of 217 in their first innings. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson gave a massive contribution as he took five wickets. He has done this for the fifth time in the eight test matches he has played.

This historic final was affected by rain. Due to heavy rain, the toss was not even held on the first day. Then the game was stopped early on the second day also due to bad light. On the third day also, due to rain, the game started late.

