World Test Championship Final Likely to be Played at Lord's in 2023

The final of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final is likely to be played at Lord’s as ICC is trying to organise the mega event at the iconic venue.

Lord’s was informally designated as the venue for the first WTC final last summer but the game was instead played in Southampton at the Ageas Bowl due to the Covid-19. At the time, England was still moving out of restrictions put in place because of the pandemic.

Southampton was seen as the ideal venue logistically to keep players in a bio-secure bubble because of its on-site hotel. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand beat Virat Kohli’s India in the final to become the inaugural Test world champions.

However, now the restrictions have ended in the UK and bio-secure bubbles have been eased out, the ICC are hoping once again to stage the final at Lord’s.

“I think it is scheduled for Lord’s, that was always the intention,” ICC chairperson Greg Barclay said on BBC’s Test Match Special at tea on the second day of the first Test between England and New Zealand, at Lord’s.

“It’s June so that rules out a number of other venues and we’ve got to get certainty around where it’s hosted. We’re out of Covid now so subject to arrangements being made and being able to be hosted out of Lord’s I think that’s the intention,” he added.

England are likely to host a one-off Test against a yet-to-be finalised opponent next summer before then hosting the Ashes. That would seem to increase the chances of Lord’s hosting the world final, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

There is still some work to be done before Lord’s is finalised, however, the ICC are hoping to announce the venue at their Annual General Meeting next month.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here