World Test Championship Final To go Ahead as Planned: ICC Despite Britan's Travel 'Red Flag'

India entering the “red list” effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back home. However, the ICC expressed confidence in staging the World Test Championship (WTC) final in a bio-secure environment. “The ECB and other members have demonstrated how we can stage international cricket safely in the middle of a pandemic and we are confident that we can continue to do that and that the WTC Final will go ahead as planned in June in the UK,” said the ICC in a statement. “We are currently discussing with the UK Government the impact of countries being on the red list’,” it added.

The final will be contested between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18, despite the surge in COVID-19 cases making certain countries apprehensive about the prospect of international travel. Currently, India is hosting the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League under the strict deployment of bio-bubbles, but concerns remain for arriving players as some opted to stay back in their home countries while others, like Daniel Sams, arrived and was immediately sent into isolation for 10 days upon receiving a positive test result on April 7.

The Indian women’s cricket team is also scheduled to tour UK in June. The men’s team is also to play five Tests in England starting August 4. India has reported 2,73,810 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day surge, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload past the 1.5 crore mark.

