World Test Championship: ICC Considers Splitting Points for Covid-19 Affected Games

Covid-19 has taken a toll on sporting events all around the globe. The World Test Championship introduced by the ICC, too was affected by it. Now as a bid to revive the tournament, the ICC is considering splitting the points fo the unplayed matches, as it prepares to host the final in June next year.

The aim, according to the ESPNCricinfo is to have a clarity over the points distribution, before the next WTC match gets underway -- New Zealand vs West Indies in December. A lot of Tests this year were postponed due to the pandemic, and it is still not clear as to which slot they will be rescheduled to.

Once again the imperfect points system of the league has come to the fore, where teams do not play the same number of matches, and neither do they play all the sides in the WTC cycle. As far as the postponed series this year are concerned -- they were:

Sri Lanka vs England (2)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (1)

Bangladesh vs Australia (2)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (3)

West Indies vs South Africa

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

This practically means, that India and England are the only sides that stand a chance to play their respective six series before March 2021. Also there is hope that remaining commitments will go ahead. New Zealand have a full home summer ahead of them, while South Africa are toto host Sri Lanka and Australia. Pakistan also are to host South Africa in January-February.

Also, the resolution will be unfair for a side like Bangladesh, who have just managed to play three series only so far.