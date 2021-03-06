CRICKETNEXT

World Test Championship: We Worked Really Hard for This, Tweets Virat Kohli After Series Win

World Test Championship: We Worked Really Hard for This, Tweets Virat Kohli After Series Win

Skipper Virat Kohli had maintained throughout the series that WTC spot is not on his and the team's mind and it only caused them distraction during the New Zealand tour

Despite leading the charge in the right from the start in the World Test Championship it still came down to the final match for India to book a place in the final against New Zealand. India beat England by an innings and 25 runs to claim the four-match series 3-1, after losing the first Test in Chennai.

There’s Nothing Better Than Performing When Team Needs You Most, Says Pant

Skipper Virat Kohli had maintained throughout the series that WTC spot is not on his and the team’s mind and it only caused them distraction during the New Zealand tour, in which India had the chance to seal a spt , but failed to do so. New Zealand, on the other hand, became the first team to book spot in the final, even though they did not top the table after India’s series win at Motera on Saturday.

India’s Road to the World Test Championship Final

But, after the win, Kohli did concede that it feels good to have made it to the final during the post-match presentation and later on tweeted he is looking forward to the final game, most likely to be held in June at the Lord’s, right after IPL 2021.

‘Man-of-the-Series’ Ravichandran Ashwin Wins the Numbers’ Game

Resuming the day at 294 for seven in reply to England’s first innings total of 205, the hosts put on board 365 for a big 160-run lead. Washington Sundar stayed unbeaten on 96 while Axar Patel scored 43. For England, the script did not change much as their batsmen yet again found it tough to negotiate the challenge posed by the Indian spinners.

Dan Lawrence (50) though showed the required temperament to counter the spinners. Once their 44-run stand was broken, India did not take long to wrap up the match and the series. Left-arm spinner Patel (5/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5/47) shared all the England wickets between them. The two teams will now play a five-match T20 series, starting March 12 at the same venue.

