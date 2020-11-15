World Test Championship Tweak: Finalists to be Picked on Percentage of Points Earned

There are number of rules that have been tweaked by the ICC Cricket Committee. The biggest among them is that the finalists will be chosen by the percentage of points that they have earned so far.

The World Test Championship was created to bring a fresh lease of life to the Test match cricket but with Coronavirus pandemic disrupting the sport for more than six months, the tournament has turned into a headache and the ICC is brainstorming possible solution on how to finish the first cycle of the World Test Championships which will culminate with the final in June 2021 in Lord’s.

There are number of rules that have been tweaked by the ICC Cricket Committee. The biggest among them is that the finalists will be chosen by the percentage of points that they have earned so far. This change has been proposed but has not been approved by the world cricket body. The final approval will be given this week when ICC’s last quarterly meeting of the year begins.

Another proposal was to consider the games cancelled due to the pandemic as draws and share the points among both the teams but this has been ruled out.

New Zealand has the most advantage and can finish among the top two and play the finals. If they win their home series against Pakistan and West Indies they will get 420 points. That would put them ahead of England and not far off from toppers India. Meanwhile India have a four test match series coming up and they are also set to play a five-match Test series against England.

There was also a proposal among the ICC members to tweak the schedule and have two semi-final and a final. The second cycle of the league begins when India tour England. The year will also see Ashes series where England will tour Australia.