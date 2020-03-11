World XI vs Asia XI T20 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Threat
The Asia XI vs World XI T20 match that was scheduled to take place in Dhaka to celebrate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been deferred due to the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus.
