World's Most Admired: Sachin Tendulkar Among Top 3 Sportspersons Alongside Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been adjudged as the world’s 12th ‘Most Admired Man’, as per a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

This year’s study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

Among sporting heroes, Tendulkar is third in the list behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the list, the iconic batter is ahead of former US president Donald Trump, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and also present India Test captain Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade and was appointed the South Asian ambassador in 2013.

Over the years, Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas across various states in India.

