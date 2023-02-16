'Would Ask Aussies to Leave Their IPL Buddies Behind And Keep Them For Later': Ravi Shastri Advice to Australia

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri advised the Australian team to change their attitude if they want to outclass the hosts in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pat Cummins and Co. suffered a crushing defeat in Nagpur as many have started predicting that they might witness a whitewash in the mega series. Australia have lost the three Border-Gavaskar Trophy out of which two were played Down Under in their den.

The Aussies failed to put up any fight in the series opener and they are expected to face the same ‘spin’ challenge at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi in the 2nd Test, starting February 17.

Shastri is not impressed with the Australian players’ attitude on the field as he wants them to be more aggressive if they want to put pressure on India.

“I want to start off with a strong piece of advice for the Australian team. Save the English manners for the Ashes. What you need are good old Australian manners here in India to bounce back from the defeat in Nagpur," Shastri wrote in his Sydney Morning Herald column

The former India head coach suggested that Australia surrendered against the Indian spinners in Nagpur and they need to bounce bank immediately in New Delhi to make a statement.

“I want to see them come out and be their aggressive selves in Delhi. To back their ability and play with intent. I was surprised by the lack of it, especially in that second innings, where they were rolled for 91. If you lose, go down throwing punches. Not in the timid, almost un-Australian, fashion that they surrendered against the Indian spinners at the VCA Stadium. But the punch has to be thrown immediately, and they need to hit India hard from the very start in Delhi. If Australia don’t get at India right away, the possibility of a 3-0 or even a 4-0 series defeat looms large," said Shastri.

He further gave bold advice to Australian players of leaving their IPL friends behind and display some aggression on the field for which they are known for.

“I would also ask the Aussies to leave their Indian Premier League buddies behind and keep them for later. It felt like there was a bit too much bonhomie on the field in Nagpur for my liking. I want to see that characteristic hard-hitting Aussie intent come to the fore in Delhi," said Shastri.

He said that India are quite confident as they have a well-balanced bowling attack while Australia have to move on after Nagpur defeat.

“I can say this with confidence: the Indians will be relentless, as they are always in India. This is as good a bowling attack as they’ve ever had, both in terms of the fast bowlers and the spinners. India have never had a spin trio where all three are all-rounders. It’s not all lost for the Aussies though, and they need to tell themselves that. Look yourself in the mirror and realise that you’re not as bad as what transpired on Saturday. It was one day, one session where you messed up," he wrote.

