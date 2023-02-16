'Would Be Extremely Foolish of Pakistan If They Don't Come For World Cup in India' | FREEHIT with Ayaz And Anand

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in the tenth episode of Cricketnext Presents FREEHIT with Ayaz And Anand, says that it would be extremely foolish of Pakistan to not come for the ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

“I think it’d be extremely foolish of them not to come for the World Cup. It’s an ICC tournament, you know, the India Pakistan narrative is going to stay anyways, it was there in 2019 also and before that too. Just because the tournament is going to be played in India does not or should not change the decisions so to speak. You got a problem about Asia Cup, then that should be resolved at the Asian level. There can be talks and conversations in the Asian Council," said Ayaz.

The senior cricket journalist added that there can not be drop outs in the game of cricket.

“I think that’s just trying to mix up too many things. And what happens is that it ends up to score brownie points, rather than saying it’s going to take cricket ahead. That will be the thought process. Ultimately, eight to ten teams play top level cricket. Pakistan, India, England, Australia, South Africa, etc. You don’t have 120 countries like football and hockey. So you can’t have dropouts," the senior journalist added.

Ayaz also said that Pakistan will eventually come around and play in the World Cup.

“The teams played against each other in the 2019 World Cup also. Pakistan lost, but it was played in very good spirit. So I see I think this is maybe a little for want of a better word, little posturing now, but I think it’s clear that I think Pakistan will come around to play," concluded Ayaz.

