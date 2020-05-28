Would Be Surprised if T20 World Cup Goes Ahead: England Captain Eoin Morgan

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that he would be surprised if the T20 World Cup went ahead given the complications that could arise with having to accomodate 16 teams and their support staffs across a number of venues.
"I'd be surprised if it goes ahead. My reasons for that would be if you look at how Australia have handled the pandemic, they've shut down the borders pretty early, had a limited number of cases and deaths in comparison to the rest of the world," Morgan said while promoting the Chance to Shine charity.
"Their biggest worry moving forward - a small negative to a huge positive - would be they almost don't know what the immunity would be like if the virus does have an outbreak.
"Having 16 teams across several venues has the potential to expose something.
"It might only be a handful of cases to be spread, but when you look at how quickly it escalates, you weigh up the chance of playing a World Cup or postponing it, (which is) probably a bigger positive."
Morgan, who had considered his position in the England white-ball set-up after the World Cup win in 2019 due to a chronic back injury, also added that the extended break left him feeling refreshed.
He had affirmed his decision to continue on as skipper for the next two T20 World Cups, adding that he now feels ready to get back out on the field again.
"It doesn't change that view (continuing on as captain) for the simple reason that I think there are a lot of players that would have benefited from this break.
"It's not a physical break it's a complete mental refresh from the game that we're grossly involved in and have been for some time. I certainly have.
"I feel at that stage now where I want to pick up a bat again and I'm ready to go as opposed to picking up a bat because I'm playing in three weeks' time. That's always a nice place to be."
