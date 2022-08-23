'Would Bracket Shubman Gill With Likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And KL Rahul': Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped huge praise on young Shubman Gill after his impressive show on recent tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. Gill scored his maiden ODI century on Monday against Zimbabwe and was named Player of the Match and Series for his consistent performances. The talented young batter looked in total control during his sublime 130-run knock in the third ODI as India managed to beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Harbhajan was highly impressed with Gill’s performance and said he would put the 22-year-old in the same bracket with the likes of batting mavericks like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

ALSO READ: ‘Virat and I Don’t Really Come Across Each Other’- Ben Stokes Opens about His Rivalry with Virat Kohli

“He’s a sorted batsman, who has a sound technique and very good shot selection. In terms of batsmanship, I would bracket him with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the current Indian team. You love to watch them bat,” Harbhajan told Times of India.

The veteran off-spinner further made a bold claim and suggested that Shubman Gill can become the future captain of the Indian cricket team.

“For me, he’s a future India captain. He’s got the game, and he’ll learn about the captaincy. So, why not?” he added.

Gill scored 245 runs in three matches at an astonishing average of 122.5 against Zimbabwe.

Harbhajan also took to Twitter to congratulate Gill for scoring his maiden international century.

“Congratulations @ShubmanGill keep it up.. many more to come shera,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Congratulations @ShubmanGill keep it up.. many more to come shera — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2022



The talented batter has been in phenomenal form in recent times and was named Player of the Series on the West Indies tour also after ODI contests. He missed his maiden century in the 3rd ODI and remained unbeaten on 98 when the rain stopped the play and the Indian innings were reduced to 36 overs. However, he didn’t hold back on Monday and played with responsibility during his magnificent 130-run knock. The 22-year-old has made a strong case for himself for the 2023 ODI World Cup with his recent outings.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here