Would have Liked to Bat Higher up the Order for RCB, Says Shivam Dube

One an RCB player, Shivam Dube now plays for Rajasthan Royals but he is yet to forget his sting for Virat Kohli led side. The 27-year old has said that he could have batted a little up the order for RCB, maybe at number four or number five to be precise. Dube had a mediocre season playing with RCB managing just 168 runs in 15 appearances. He was bought for 5 Crore but as he failed to give the required return on the investments, he was quickly dropped.

“Definitely I would have liked to have batted higher up the order at No.4 or No.5 for RCB. But it is something that the captain and management decide according to what is better for the team. I didn’t have a bad season (IPL 2020) since it was not easy to consistently hit 2-3 sixes at the death and I was also bowling in the middle-overs. Releasing me was the choice of the franchise and I am okay with whatever they decided. I have the satisfaction that whenever I was called upon to bowl or bat, I did well for RCB,” Dube told Sportskeeda.

He also emphasised the role of an extra all-rounder in the national set up, citing the examples of the foreign teams.You have Hardik Pandya, but you need to have one more all-rounder in the Indian team because getting a seaming all-rounder is always a difficult job. My job is to keep on performing and knocking on the door of the selectors. You see other countries playing 2-3 all-rounders because they always change the course of the game. I definitely feel I will be a part of the future Indian team. Playing more all-rounders will increase India’s chances of winning.”

