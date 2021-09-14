'Would Have Love to Play IPL, But...': Chris Woakes on Pulling Out of Marquee League

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has finally weighed in on his decision to pull out from the second leg of IPL 2021. He said that the decision was made keeping in mind the jam-packed schedule and the fatigue and stress that crept in owing to bio-bubbles and quarantines.

Before the second phase of the IPL, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, and Chris Woakes pulled out of the IPL. This second phase of the marquee tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 and will continue till October 15. Days after the IPL, the T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in the UAE.

England are also scheduled to travel to Australia for the Ashes. According to Woakes, since the matches are all grouped together, he had to drop a minimum of one of them.

In an interview with The Guardian, Woakes said that he would have loved to be a part of the World Cup and the Ashes as well as in the IPL, but in these tough times, he had to decide on picking and choosing the tournaments he wanted to prioritise.

“With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give. A World Cup and an Ashes tour, it’s almost as big a winter as our summer was in 2019,” Woakes said.

The all-rounder went on to add that it was a shame that with Covid still being a big threat, nothing could be normal as before. He said that his name in the world cup squad came as a surprise and hence, with the IPL being scheduled for the end of the summer, it became a tough decision for him to take.

Delhi Capitals has signed Australian seam bowler, Ben Dwarshius, as his replacement.

