'Would Like to Give Deepak More Games': India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Impressed With Chahar's All-round Abilities

India head coach Rahul Dravid wants to add depth to the team by giving more chances to the likes of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur who have impressed him with their all-round displays in recent times. In the third and final ODI against South Africa on Sunday, Chahar starred for India with two wickets and a quickfire half-century but couldn’t prevent a clean sweep.

Chahar took two wickets including that of in-form Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram to help keep South Africa under 300-run mark. And then with his team struggling in the chase of 288 after being reduced to 223/7, Chahar struck five fours and two sixes in his 34-ball 54 to nearly pull off the win.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“I mean Deepak Chahar has shown in the opportunities he has gotten with us in Sri Lanka and over here well, he has got some really good ability with the bat. We know what he can do with the ball as well. I have seen him at India A as well and I know he can bat really well so certainly gives us a lot more options," Dravid said during a post-match interaction with the media.

“It is nice to have people like him and Shardul Thakur as well, who we have seen in the last couple of games, contribute with the bat as well. So, obviously, the more and more players like this who can contribute lower down, certainly makes a big difference and give us more options. So, certainly we would like to give Deepak more games along with Shardul and lot of other people who can step up in the course of next year or so and give us depth in the side," he added.

Talking Points: Chahar Almost Pulls Off a Heist; Pant Polarises Fans

India lost both the Test and ODI series. India played with nearly a full-strength side across formats and barring the Centurion Test, the tourists proved second-best to South Africa who produced highly impressive performances despite undergoing transition.

For Dravid, the 0-3 defeat in the ODI series has been an eye-opener with the world cup just around the corner now.

“I think this ODI series has been a good eye-opener for us. We have not played a lot of ODIs, this has been my first stint with the ODI side. Even the team itself has not played many ODIs after the 2019 World Cup. Luckily, we have got time to go before the 2023 World Cup. It is going to be a lot of cricket in white-ball format till 2023," Dravid explained.

“It is going to be a good opportunity for us to really reflect and learn and keep getting better. We will get better, there is no doubt that. We certainly good do better with the batting in middle overs, we understand the template and we know a large part of that template is also dependent on the balance of your squad," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here