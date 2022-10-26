'Would Like to See Deepak Hooda in Team if Hardik Pandya is Not There For Netherlands Clash' - Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that India should rest Hardik Pandya for the next match against Netherlands if he has a niggle. The flamboyant all-rounder was looking in slight discomfort during the Pakistan clash while running between the wickets. He played a crucial role in India’s 4-wicket triumph over their arch-rivals. Pandya backed up his spell of 3/30 in four overs with 40 off 37 balls as he shared a crucial 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli to revive India’s chase.

India will face Netherlands on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground where they will start favourites but in T20Is you can’t take any team lightly as Ireland stunned England on Tuesday in Group 1 match.

Gavaskar suggested that Hardik will be crucial for India in the South Africa match and they need to keep him fresh for that clash.

“Well if he has a bit of a niggle, it makes sense to rest him because the game on Sunday against South Africa is going to be a big game too. So I think anybody who’s got a bit of a niggle, you want to keep them a little fresh for Sunday’s game. But again, it’s a T20 format and you don’t want to take a team lightly,” Gavaskar told India Today.

The 73-year-old further said that if India decide to rest Hardik then Deepak Hooda should be the automatic choice to get a place in the XI as he has the ability to bat at number five and at the same time he can give an added option as a part-time spinner.

“I think I would like to see Deepak Hooda in the team simply because if Hardik Pandya is not there then you have Dinesh Karthik coming in at No. 5. And that might be just a little bit of a concern because if early wickets fall down then you might be just short of batting.”

“So I do believe you should bring Deepak Hooda and let him bat at No. 5 and that will take care of Hardik Pandya’s overs. Deepak Hooda doesn’t have to bowl his full quota of overs and Axar Patel can bowl the remaining overs and we will still get 20 overs done,” Gavaskar further said.

