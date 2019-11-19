Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Would Like to See Mayank Agarwal Continue Scoring Big in Second Year: Sunil Gavaskar

Shami has also been in scintillating form and returned bowling figures of three for 27 and four for 21 in the first test to also gain career-best Test ranking.

IANS |November 19, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Would Like to See Mayank Agarwal Continue Scoring Big in Second Year: Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on India opener Mayank Agarwal but added that his real test will be to keep up to his performance in his second year when there will opposition teams will have more information on him.

Agarwal scored his second double ton in the first test against Bangladesh, a career best 243 in India's only innings as they won by an innings and 130 runs. The Karnataka batsman reached a career-best position in the ICC Test Player Ranking as he reached 11th spot.

"He is enjoying Test cricket, this is his first year and hopefully he keeps scoring on the second year also because in the second season there is a lot more data available of you to the opposition but he has been batting beautifully," Gavaskar said on Nerolac Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports.

"The way he balances himself without falling on the offside as he plays so straight and his movement of the front and back foot has been fantastic making him the man in form who is full of confidence," he added.

Shami has also been in scintillating form and returned bowling figures of three for 27 and four for 21 in the first test to also gain career-best Test ranking.

Speaking about the upcoming pink ball Test, he said on a special segment on Nerolac Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports: "One thing bowlers should do is keep an eye on the wicket and how is it behaving, so what I do is as the pitch gets slower I keep pushing myself and when I notice that the batsman is uncomfortable I go over the top."

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also lavished praise on the Indian pace battery.

"If you see other oppositions, some teams have got quality fast bowling attacks, some have quality spinners but if you look at this Indian side, they've got two quality spinners, three quality seamers plus Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are not in the playing 11."

India take on Bangladesh in the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Friday.

india vs bangladesh 2019mayank agarwalsunil gavaskar

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Indian Pacers at an Advantage With the Pink Ball: Aminul Islam
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 8:13 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Indian Pacers at an Advantage With the Pink Ball: Aminul Islam

India vs Bangladesh | Test Cricket Needs Rejuvenation: Sourav Ganguly on Day-Night Match
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 9:45 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Test Cricket Needs Rejuvenation: Sourav Ganguly on Day-Night Match

India vs Bangladesh | Never Felt Left Out During Rehab & Training: Wriddhiman Saha
Cricketnext Staff | November 18, 2019, 11:52 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Never Felt Left Out During Rehab & Training: Wriddhiman Saha

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more