Would Love to be Part of T20 League in India When it Happens: Mithali Raj

One of Indian cricket’s legends Mithali Raj called time on her T20 international career on Tuesday and explained that she had made her decision in January when they were playing in New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
“I had told coach WV Raman and chairman of the selection committee back in January when we were playing a T20 series in New Zealand. I had also told them that the three-match T20 series at Guwahati against England would be my last appearance for India. I would have retired in New Zealand itself, but my father felt that I needed to play my last series in India,” Mithali Raj told Hindustan Times.

“I enjoyed playing for India in the T20 format and it’s time that youngsters come to the fore and show their talent.”

The veteran prefers the 50-over format over T20s but accepts she’d love to be part of a T20 league in India, much like the leagues in Australia and England.

Mithali, who became the first Indian to reach 2,000 runs in T20Is, also captained India in their first ever T20I against England in Derby in 2006.

“All other women’s T20 leagues are already running. I would love to be a part of the Indian T20 league whenever it gets rolling. I enjoyed playing in the exhibition T20 matches that took place in Jaipur a few months ago.”

“T20 leagues like Kia Super League and Women’s Big Bash League have gained popularity and Indian cricketers have adapted to the game very well, especially in the last three years.”

Her decision means that the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in 2021 will likely be her final bow, a title that the captain has been hoping to win for a long time.

While the stalwart will be remembered for immense contribution to the women’s game in India, an unpleasant incident in the T20 World Cup in West Indies with the then coach Ramesh Powar is something she will not look back at too fondly.

“Whatever happened was definitely in bad taste and uncalled for. For almost two months I had to go through a tough phase. It was very disturbing for me and my family. I am happy that I have moved on and not holding on to the past anymore.”

“My focus is to prepare for 2021 World Cup.”

