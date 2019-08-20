Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 6: USA VS CAN

upcoming
USA USA
CAN CAN

Aberdeen

22 Aug, 201900:00 IST

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

Would Love to Play For Kerala Ranji Team: Sreesanth

PTI |August 20, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Would Love to Play For Kerala Ranji Team: Sreesanth

Kochi: His life ban reduced to seven years, ex-India pacer S Sreesanth on Tuesday expressed his desire to play for Kerala in Ranji Trophy, while harbouring a far-fetched dream to once again don the national jersey.

Sreesanth, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL and was banned for life by the BCCI, challenged the punishment.

After the ban was overturned by the Supreme Court earlier this year, the BCCI referred the matter to its Ombudsman D K Jain, who, in turn, reduced it to seven years, the sanction period now ending in 2020.

"I am very happy with the decision. I would like to make a comeback to the Kerala Ranji team and contribute it to team's victory. I would start training from next month. Youngsters from Kerala are doing well and that's an inspiration," Sreesanth told reporters here.

However, his ambition to don the national colours seemed a bit impractical considering that Indian cricket has moved on since he last played international cricket eight years ago. By the time he is free to play, he will be well past 37 years.

"I hope I will be able to come back into the Indian Test team. I have taken 87 wickets in Test cricket. 13 more wickets are required to reach 100 wickets," he said.

S SreesanthsreesanthSreesanth Ban

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

CAN v USA
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Colombo PSO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...