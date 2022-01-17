Would Love to See Shakib-Al-Hasan Playing All Formats: Habibul Bashar

Shakib-Al-Hasan may be mulling on retiring from Test cricket to prolong his white-ball career, but former Bangladesh skipper and current national selector Habibul Bashar said they still need the star all-rounder in all the three formats.

Bangladesh created history recently beating reigning World Test Champions on their home soil at Bay Oval to bag their first-ever win in New Zealand and the win came without Shakib, who had decided to opt-out of the series.

“I would love to see Shakib in all formats definitely. But the problem these days is playing in bio-bubble with so much cricket happening all around the world… These guys some times also need time out," Bashar said in a media interaction organised by the Legends League Cricket here.

The 34-year-old ace all-rounder Shakib plays all three formats for Bangladesh but recently he said it’s time to “think about Test cricket" as he’s seen taking frequent breaks from International cricket over the last few years.

Shakib is Bangladesh’s most-successful batsman (12,523 runs across formats) in International cricket and is their leading wicket-taker in Tests (215), ODIs (277) and T20Is (117).

He’s played 59 Tests, 215 ODIs and 94 T20Is since his debut in 2006.

“It’s not easy for a player. They also have family. Playing three formats with these guys is a bit difficult these days. He’s been more than six months away from his family. Sometimes you got to understand. But I would love to see Shakib playing all the three formats," the current national selector said.

The first Test win for Bangladesh ended the Black Caps’ 17-match unbeaten run on home soil.

“The boys did a fantastic job beating NZ in NZ. Our team is going through a rebuilding process. We had a young side. New Zealand also came back very well in the second Test. But I see a good future for these boys. When the senior players join in, we will have an exciting year ahead."

Talking about Bangladesh cricket, Habibul said: “We still have a long way to go. But this win will give a big confidence going forward.

“We still need to win more matches outside Bangladesh. We are in the right process, I see a bright future ahead, and hope to win more matches. We need to win major tournaments. We still have not won any tournament, barring our final appearance in the Asia Cup. But cricket is going in the right process. We have an exciting future ahead."

Indian Maharajas will be a step ahead

========================

The first season of Legends League Cricket will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the legends of cricket roll back the years and sweat it out on the field again.

The 49-year-old former star Bangladeshi skipper will join hands with the likes of explosive batters like Shahid Afridi and Sanath Jayasurya among others in the Asia Lions Team in the Legends League Cricket to be played here from January 20-29.

They will be up against the Indian Maharajas featuring the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf) among others.

The World team boasts of Kevin Pietersen, Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee and Jonty Rhodes among others.

Giving the Indian Legends side a bit of an edge, Habibul said: “Yes definitely, they will be a step ahead with other teams. They played together for a very long time and know each other so well."

“But we also know each other well. We have played together. It will be an exciting contest."

Talking about the tournament, he said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for all of us to play each other again. There was a lot of tension between us during our playing days when we’re representing our countries.

“Now as we all are retired, doing our zone but we still have that competitive feeling. I’m so excited to play against my old colleagues again. I’m sure we will have a wonderful time in the middle," he concluded.

