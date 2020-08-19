Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

‘Would Love to See That Shot and Say Goodbye to This World’ - Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni’s WC Six

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently revealed what he told MS Dhoni when they met after the 2011 World Cup.

Trending Desk |August 19, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Dhoni Retirement

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently revealed what he told MS Dhoni when they met after the 2011 World Cup.

In the 2011 World Cup final, Dhoni finished the game with a six off Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. India needed four runs to win the final and then captain Dhoni hit a six over long-on.

Speaking to India Today about that moment, Gavaskar said Dhoni hitting six to win the cup added romance to the moment. India lifted the World Cup after 28 years. Gavaskar was the part of the team that won the first World Cup in 1983.

Gavaskar said he met Dhoni at a ground during an IPL match, a few days after the World Cup win. He divulged that he told Dhoni, “if I know that in this world, I have got a few couple of minutes left, then I would ask somebody to put that shot on, then I would love to see that shot and then say goodbye to this world. I would go with a smile on my face".

He said that after listening to him, Dhoni just smiled and did not say anything.

Recalling the winning moment, Gavaskar stated that the way Dhoni finished the game made it memorable to all those watching on television and at the ground.

“Generally, if you look at wins, there has got to be a little romance involved and I think that particular way he finished it made it even more romantic,” he said.

Dhoni during his stint as the skipper led India to win the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, apart from the 2011 World Cup.

Under his leadership, the team also won several other series and became No.1 in Tests.

