Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently revealed what he told MS Dhoni when they met after the 2011 World Cup.
In the 2011 World Cup final, Dhoni finished the game with a six off Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. India needed four runs to win the final and then captain Dhoni hit a six over long-on.
Speaking to India Today about that moment, Gavaskar said Dhoni hitting six to win the cup added romance to the moment. India lifted the World Cup after 28 years. Gavaskar was the part of the team that won the first World Cup in 1983.
Gavaskar said he met Dhoni at a ground during an IPL match, a few days after the World Cup win. He divulged that he told Dhoni, “if I know that in this world, I have got a few couple of minutes left, then I would ask somebody to put that shot on, then I would love to see that shot and then say goodbye to this world. I would go with a smile on my face".
He said that after listening to him, Dhoni just smiled and did not say anything.
Recalling the winning moment, Gavaskar stated that the way Dhoni finished the game made it memorable to all those watching on television and at the ground.
“Generally, if you look at wins, there has got to be a little romance involved and I think that particular way he finished it made it even more romantic,” he said.
Dhoni during his stint as the skipper led India to win the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, apart from the 2011 World Cup.
Under his leadership, the team also won several other series and became No.1 in Tests.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
‘Would Love to See That Shot and Say Goodbye to This World’ - Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni’s WC Six
Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently revealed what he told MS Dhoni when they met after the 2011 World Cup.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings