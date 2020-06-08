Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Would Pick Jos Buttler over Ben Stokes as England Test Captain in Joe Root's Absence: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen says Jos Buttler would be his choice for Test captain ahead of Ben Stokes as the all-rounder should be allowed to continue to play his role.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
Would Pick Jos Buttler over Ben Stokes as England Test Captain in Joe Root's Absence: Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen says Jos Buttler would be his preferred choice for Test captain ahead of Ben Stokes as the all-rounder should be allowed to continue to play his role without added pressure.

Test skipper Joe Root could likely miss the first Test against West Indies starting July 8 as his wife is could give birth around the same time. He would then have to attend a mandatory seven day self-isolation in order to link up with the squad again.

"Do I want to see Ben Stokes change from who he is and the current player he is? Probably not, Jos Buttler would be my guy," Pietersen told talkSPORT.

"The entertainers and the guys that have to carry the mantle in the team sometimes aren't the best captains and sometimes struggle with the extra added pressure.

"As a player you are looked at completely differently until that phone call comes and you are announced as the Test captain."

In the last year or so, Stokes' popularity in the country is at an all-time high following his match-winning performance at the ICC World Cup 2019 and also his heroics in the Headingley Test against Australia.

Pietersen, an enigmatic player himself, recalled his own time when he was named as England captain for a short while in 2008 and according to his own admission, he struggled with the added responsibility.

"Responsibilities change, communication changes, the way in which you carry yourself in the dressing room changes," Pietersen said.

"I struggled with it, I absolutely hated it and I was rubbish. You have to change and I couldn't command the respect of the dressing room, you say something and it is frowned upon, it is a completely different story."

(With IANS inputs)

