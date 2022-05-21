'Would Request Virender Sehwag To Not Pass Such Comments'

The on-field duel between Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar is still cherished by the fans and followers of the game. The two superstars might have retired from professional cricket but their heated exchange of words still offer excitement and amusement. Recently, the duo got involved in yet another clash of words.

Shoaib Akhtar replied to Sehwag’s comments questioning the former Pakistan pacer’s bowling style. In a sensational claim, the former Indian opening batter said that “Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too.”

“Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?” Sehwag said in the ‘Home of Heroes’ show.

Sehwag further claimed that “it was easy to pick” former Aussie pacer Brett Lee’s delivery.

“Brett Lee’s hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from,” the 43-year-old former World Cup-winning batter further added.

In response, the 46-year-old former pace bowler felt that if Sehwag is more aware than the International Cricket Council (ICC) then the former batter “is entitled to his opinion.”

“I would request Sehwag to not pass such comments. If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he is entitled to his opinion. My statement to Sehwag will be a bit different. I feel he was one of the greatest match-winners India has ever produced. He was a team man and among the greatest openers to have ever played for India. At the moment, I am at that stage and age where I’m careful while dishing out my opinions. I don’t want to pass a comment or insult any player who has played on the national level,” Shoaib was quoted while talking to Sportskeeda.

In the longest format of the game, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ picked up 178 wickets in 46 matches. In ODIs, he claimed 247 wickets after playing 163 matches.

Sehwag, on the other hand, scored 8586 runs in Test cricket at an average of 49.34. In ODIs, he amassed 8273 runs at an average of 35.05.

