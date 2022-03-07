'Would Say How Much I Love Him': Tearful Ricky Ponting Reveals What he Wishes to Have Told Shane Warne

Batting legend Ricky Ponting was left in tears as he remembered the bond he shared with the late Shane Warne who died last Friday of a suspected heart attack in a Thailand hotel. Ponting broke down as he revealed what he would have said to the spin legend if given a chance to have a last chat with his former Australia teammate.

“I would say just how much I love him," an emotional Ponting told former England cricketer Isa Guha in an interview shared by ICC. “I didn’t say that to him and I wish I did."

Warne’s friends and medical staff tried in desperation to revive the legendary cricketer who was found unresponsive in his hotel room where he was holidaying. The news of the 52-year-old’s death has let to an outpouring of grief from across the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“I woke up nice and early I was getting the kids ready to go to netball and Rianna (Ponting’s wife) looked at her phone and told me the news about Warney," Ponting said.

Advertisement

“I grabbed the phone out of her hand to look at it and I couldn’t believe it and it is still the same now. It was so raw to me I couldn’t really speak and every time I thought about him and our experiences and our journey together and I just got short for words," Ponting revealed.

“Even today I have had the TV on watching the tributes, but every time I hear his voice I have to turn it off. It’s been a tough couple of days, but it makes us a bit more aware of things I probably need to pay more attention to and there is stuff there for all of us to learn," he added.

Ponting touched upon how Warne, who retired with 1,001 wickets in international cricket, was always open to sharing his knowledge with budding players. “He was a teacher through his commentary and I’ve seen hundreds of photos over the last 24 hours of all the spinners he worked with," Ponting said.

He continued, “He helped Steve Smith in his younger days and Rashid Khan has been catching up with him - just imagine the conversations they would have had."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here