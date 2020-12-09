'Would There be Codes to Help With DRS Too?' - Gavaskar, Laxman Question England's 'Coded Signals'

England team analyst Nathan Leamon had placed two clipboards with number and letters on them during the T20 series in South Africa to communicate with Morgan on the field.

Former India batsmen Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman questioned England's use of real-time coded signals from the dressing room (analyst) to the field (captain), wondering if the match referee had confirmed its legality with the ICC Cricket Committee. England team analyst Nathan Leamon had placed two clipboards with number and letters on them during the T20 series in South Africa to communicate with Morgan on the field.

Gavaskar said such signals should not be 'happening in cricket', explaining that it was worrisome especially in situations involving DRS.

"Ideally, as a captain, I would not like this thing to happen. If I was the captain, I would say, look if you want to send a message about any field placing or a bowling change, then send the 12th man across with a bottle of water or anything… a way you can pass the message or the 12th man or the coach can pass the message to the boundary fielder," Gavaskar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"I would like to know if the match referee had confirmed this with the ICC? Did they ask ICC? Has the cricket committee of the ICC sanctioned this, we don't know this yet. This is happening for the first time. We were told that this type of strategy was also used during Pakistan Super League and maybe this was the same person who adapted this technique who was an analyst there. But I don’t believe this should be happening in cricket. The second thing that is worrisome is during the situation of a DRS, would there be a code there as well to help with the decision of taking the DRS?"

Laxman pointed out that such signals would make the game similar to football, which is run by a manager outside the ground.

"Often in T20 cricket if the captain needs to make a decision, he discusses it with the coach or the support staff or a senior player, and post that discussion, a captain usually comes to a decision. But if this thing (use of placard) forms a part of the rule, then I believe it is not the right thing, as you want the captain to fulfill his role otherwise you don’t require a captain, and the team can be run from outside similar to football where the manager runs the team," he said on the same show.

Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden, meanwhile, questioned its effectiveness.

“The point about all of this is, how effective is it? I mean from what I understand is, some of these codes were getting mixed up, because there was a run scoring spree during that potential times and that’s the whole point of communications. You come together, you make sure you understand the plan and then you execute the plan, you can’t just leave it as understanding it."