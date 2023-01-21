'Would Try to Just Stay True to Myself and Enjoy it': Dewald Brevis Eyes Another Class Knock vs Paarl Royals

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, fondly known as ‘Baby AB’ caused quite a stir after making it to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. Given his talent and ability to strike the ball, the franchise showed faith in him and roped him in for the MI Cape Town in the inaugural edition of SA20.

In return, the youngster produced a superb 70-run knock in the opening game against Paarl Royals, leading his team to a terrific victory. The 19-year-old cricketer’s name has been on everyone’s lips in the ongoing tournament. His reputation of being a swashbuckler precedes him and has been piling on the run, opening for MI Cape Town.

While interacting on the eve of MICT’s game against Paarl Royals, the youngster – who is known for his monstrous sixes - claimed that he is enjoying his batting more than ever.

“The tournament has been going great for me. I really enjoyed every single moment (in SA20). The home ground of MI Cape Town at Newlands is a special place (for us). We already had special memories (here),” Brevis said.

Speaking about skipper Rashid Khan, he said, “Absolutely amazing. Rashid is an amazing person and he comes with so much of experience. He has played at so many places across the world and it’s been great to share the dressing room with him. He is a great leader so it’s great to have him on our side.”

The last two games haven’t been great for the MI Cape Town. They lost back-to-back games against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and are now placed third on the points table. However, Brevis hopes that the team shall bounce back in the next game against the Royals.

“It’s always a good thing to have challenges. So, stay in the moment and play the ball where it is. Take it ball by ball and just enjoy the moment. Every single ball you face just be yourself,” Brevis said.

The South Africa U19 star – who set the stage on fire with a quick-fire 70 in the tournament opener against Paarl Royals – says he’s going to approach the game the way he has played in the past when his team faces the Royals in the reverse fixture on Saturday (January 21st) at Boland Park. He also stated that the setbacks in the last couple of games won’t impact him.

“It’s a new day, lots of things to look out for. The conditions change and you have to play the conditions and stay in the moment. The past games have already finished. So it’s a new challenge out there. I would try to just stay true to myself and enjoy it. I’m always looking forward to every single game.”

Speaking about the experience of working with MI Cape Town’s coaching staff, Brevis who has amassed 133 runs in 5 games at a strike rate of 117 – claimed it is a big learning curve for him.

“Amazing. It’s new things that you pick up from them. They give you vital information. Hash (Hashim Amla), he’s such an amazing coach and person so he just brings calmness in me and helps me move a lot of things. We can always speak to each other. Same with coach Simon, he’s amazing as the coach. So there’s always time to share things and learn from him. We always speak a lot about that and about things going on with my batting. So all the coaches share so much good information that you can take into your game.”

