'Would've Chopped The Batter's Head Off': Akhtar Recalls His Fiery On-field Battle With Ponting

Australia’s ongoing tour of Pakistan is one of the major talking points in the cricketing circle. After a dull encounter in Rawalpindi, the recently-concluded Karachi Test brought back fan’s interest in the series which is happening after 28 long years.

Ahead of the final face-off, Pakistan’s pace legend Shoaib Akhtar walked down the memory lane and shared an anecdote of his duel with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting during the 1999 Test series Down Under.

Pakistan were already trailing 0-2 against a formidable Australia in the Test series. In the final encounter in Perth, Akhtar wanted to pull off a victory for his team single-handedly as he was enjoying the bounce on offer.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: From ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja to Ruturaj Gaikwad - Five CSK Players to Watch Out For

“During the Test match, I thought [if nothing is happening] let’s hurt somebody. That’s why I bowled the fastest spell. I wanted to see if Ricky can match my pace and I was purposely bowling bouncers [to] see if I could beat him but before that I had never beaten him with my sheer pace,” Akhtar said in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald.

Advertisement

“Had it not been Ricky Ponting … I would have chopped his [the batsman’s] head off because it was furiously fast,” he added.

Akhtar, also known as the Rawalpindi Express, recalled the time when Mark Taylor-led Australia last travelled to Pakistan in 1998. He said his aggressive approach with the ball in hand was widely appreciated by the visitors.

“[They loved] my aggression because they think I am a Pakistani who has the attitude of an Australian,” Akhtar says. “I gave it to them. In the 2005 series, me and [Justin] Langer got into a fight. Me and [Matt] Hayden got into a fight. It’s verbal, not physical. I wanted to display my talent [and show] that I am better than you.

ALSO READ | ‘That’s Going to be Tough for Rohit’: Former AUS Spinner Highlights Bigger Challenges for IND Captain

“They wanted gladiators out there. Nowadays, they are very soft. I don’t think the aggression is as much there now. I don’t know why. I’m old school, like Ian Chappell. I want unlimited bouncers. Bodyline bowling should be allowed. Why not? I want some character.

“I’ve been best of friends with Brett Lee and I respected Ricky Ponting,” he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here