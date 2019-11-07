Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201919:00 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Napier

08 Nov, 201910:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

4th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Perth PS

07 Nov, 201917:30 IST

Would've Hit Steve Smith to Stop Him for Scoring: Shoaib Akhtar

Recently on Tuesday, Smith scored an unbeaten 80 off just 51 deliveries to help Australia beat Pakistan in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match rubber.

IANS |November 7, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Steve Smith bats in the nets at Headingley in Leeds. (Source: Cricket Australia)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is amazed by the technique of Steve Smith, saying he would've tried to hurt the Australian batter in order to stop him from scoring runs.

"I am surprised how he does it. He has no technique or style but has bravery. So he is very effective. He reaches the pitch of the ball and was severe on Mohammad Amir," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"I do not know how he does it. If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him (3 or 4 on his face). I would have tried to hurt him. But it's impossible to hurt this guy, he's playing so well, he's one of a kind. Wish him best of luck."

Ever since making a return after serving a ban for his role in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco, Smith has been in great form. Smith had an incredible Ashes series in England as he amassed 774 runs at a staggering average of 110.57 in the seven innings he played.

Recently on Tuesday, Smith scored an unbeaten 80 off just 51 deliveries to help Australia beat Pakistan in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match rubber.

"After his comeback, he has scored tons of runs. Some people were saying he is not a T20 player but he has proven them wrong," Akhtar said.

However, Smith, who averages 27.48 in 35 matches in the shortest format of the game, believes he needs to improve his record in T20I cricket.

"If you look at my batting record in T20 internationals, it's not crash hot," Smith was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"I guess you have to bear in mind ... (early in my career) I was batting No.8 or 9, coming in and slogging, facing half a dozen balls tops. It's never easy, so it's going to affect your record at some point. I don't doubt my ability. I know the tempos of the game. I've played a lot of (T20) cricket now. I may not be as strong as some of the other guys, but I use placement and timing," he added.

Australia will now take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I on Friday in Perth.

Shoaib Akhtarsteve smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Napier

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Perth PS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more