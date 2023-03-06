WPL 2023: All-round Hayley Matthews Powers Mumbai Indians to 9-wicket Win over RCB

Hayley Matthews starred with the bat and ball to lead Mumbai Indians to a resounding 9-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth match of the Women’s Premier League at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Matthews blasted 77 unbeaten runs just from 38 balls and was ably supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Yastika Bhatia too started to middle the ball with authority when the keeper-batter was trapped in front of the wicket by Preeti Bose for 23 runs from 19 balls.

Sciver-Brunt also smashed a half-century as she finished with 55 runs from 29 balls as MI reached their target with 34 balls to spare.

WPL 2023: MI vs RCB - Highlights

Earlier, Matthews picked three wickets with her off-spin to lead a superb bowling show for Mumbai Indians as they bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 155.

Bangalore had a flying start as they reached 39/0. But Hayley and Saika Ishaque making double strikes meant they went to 43/4. It took decent cameos from Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil and Megan Schutt to take Bangalore past 150.

For Mumbai, Hayley was the standout bowler with 3-28, while Saika and Amelia Kerr took two wickets each as the spinners took seven wickets combined. Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana began by dancing down the pitch to punch Hayley through extra cover for a boundary. Her opening partner Sophie Devine ended the opening over with a slog-sweep going for a six.

Smriti was at her absolute best — pulling easily off Nat Sciver-Brunt, before nailing an exquisite drive off Issy Wong and getting an outside edge off her to pick three boundaries. From the other end, Sophie managed to take two boundaries off Saika though there was a nice little battle between the two.

Eventually, Saika had the last laugh as Sophie slog-swept straight to midwicket in the fifth over. Two balls later, she foxed Disha Kasat with a tossed-up slower-through-the-air delivery to hit the middle stump.

In the next over, Hayley deepened Bangalore’s troubles as Smriti danced down the pitch to loft through the line, but sliced to backward point. On the very next ball, Hayley got some turn in to go past Heather Knight and crash into the stumps.

Ellyse Perry slammed a loft down the ground over Amelia’s head while Richa whacked two fours and a six to inject some momentum into Bangalore’s innings. Though Richa survived a caught behind appeal off Nat Sciver-Brunt despite clear deflection, the indecisive running between the wickets meant the scare of a run-out loomed.

But they weren’t lucky the third time as Ellyse fell short of her crease via a direct hit from short third man in the ninth over. Kanika enthralled the crowd with a sweep and swipe off Amelia for four and six respectively.

She then welcomed Jintimani Kalita with two boundaries, before a leading edge on a cross-bat shot was caught by the keeper off Pooja Vastrakar in the 13th over. In the next over, Richa went for a slog-sweep off Hayley but holed out to deep mid-wicket.

Shreyanka was impressive with her fast hands and timing the ball well while picking three boundaries in her 15-ball 23. But Nat ended her stay by trapping her plumb lbw. Though Megan kept the boundaries going, Amelia had her stumped and castled Renuka Thakur to end Bangalore’s innings.

(With inputs from Agencies)

