WPL 2023 Auction: Deepti Sharma Joins UP Warriorz For Whopping Rs 2.6 Crore

All-rounder Deepti Sharma found a home in Lucknow as UP Warriorz signed her for a whopping INR 2.6 crore in the Women’s Premier League Auction on Monday in Mumbai. The 25-year-old has emerged as the match-winner for the Indian team with both bat and the ball in recent times which helped him attract several bids in the inaugural WPL Auction.

Deepti, being the three-dimensional player, was on the radar of several teams but UP Warriorz fought hard for her in the bidding war which started with her base price of INR 50 Lakh.

Delhi Capitals started the bid for Deepti, soon Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants displayed interest in her. UP Warriorz joined a bit late in the bidding war but they managed to sign for a whopping amount.

The southpaw usually came in the lower-middle order and has all the credentials to finish the innings with some cracking shots in slog overs.

While ranked 2 in the ICC T20I bowling charts, Deepti is one of the toughest bowlers to deal with as she can bowl in any stage of the game from powerplay to the death overs.

She is also ranked two in the ICC T20I all-rounder listing with 406 rating points.

The left-handed batter has scored 914 runs in 88 T20Is and also claimed 97 wickets. She will look to breach the 100-wicket mark in the ongoing T20 World Cup in South Africa.

In the opening match against Pakistan on Sunday, she struck in her first over itself to give India a good start in the high-octane clash.

Recently, Deepti Sharma has climbed to second spot and has the top position — currently occupied by England’s Sophie Ecclestone — in her sights in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have signed former England cricketer Jon Lewis as the head coach of the team, while Arjuna Awardee (2005) Anju Jain will be the Assistant Coach. Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke is the Bowling Coach. Meanwhile, playing the mentor’s role for the UP Warriorz will be the 4-time World Champion with Australia Lisa Sthalekar.

