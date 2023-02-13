WPL 2023 Auctions: Delhi Capitals Buy Shafali Verma for Rs 2 Crore

Young Indian batter Shafali Verma has been roped in by Delhi Capitals for a whopping sum of Rs 2 Crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) players’ auction on Monday in Mumbai. The 19-year-old from Haryana has been a devastating opener, having represented India in more than 50 T20Is. She’s currently with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Shafali, who registered herself at a base price of Rs 50 Lakh, sparked an intense bidding war at the auction arena with the likes of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. But in the end, it was the DC franchise that won the bidding war.

Shafali recently led a young Indian team to victory in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Her side defeated England by 7 wickets to lift the trophy which was also the first-ever ICC title won by any Indian women’s cricket team.

Batting Records

The 19-year-old is known for her attacking game and providing rapid starts with the bat in hand. In 52 T20Is so far, she has scored 1264 runs at a strike rate of 134.36. She also has 5 half-centuries in the shortest format. In 21 ODIs, she has scored 531 runs at an average of 26 and scored 242 runs in 2 Tests.

Bowling Records

Shafali is also a part-time off-spinner who often comes in handy with her straighter deliveries. She has scalped 6 wickets in 52 matches, with the best figures of 2 for 10.

