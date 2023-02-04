WPL 2023 Auctions: From Titas Sadhu To Maggie Clark, Five Under-19 Stars Who Could Fetch Big Buck

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to organise the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) for which the auctions are set to take place in February. This is not only a revolutionary move for women’s cricket, this is also bound to go down as a win win for our upcoming young women cricketers who had just returned from South Africa after their victorious campaign in the under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. With such fine talent on display, there is a high chance that a few, not all, will get some mouth watering deals. We take a look at the five talents who can make it big.

Shweta Sehrawat (India): Although the under-19 team had the likes of Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh, it was Sehrawat who became the talking point in the Rainbow nation. Batting alongside her senior partner Varma, Sehrawat accounted for 297 runs to her name, averaging 99 at at an impressive strike rate of 139.43. Moreover, she scored three half centuries which summed up her dream run in the tournament. Earlier she bagan the tournament with a brilliant 92 and retained her form throughout the tournament, however, she did endure a brief lull in the Super Six games only to score an unbeaten 61 in the semis.

Titas Sadhu (India): This youngster from a small town in Bengal, became the wrecker in chief for India, giving the Girls in Blue a competitive start in almost every match. She went onto pick six wickets but her best was perhaps saved for the big final where she rattled England early, eventually giving away just six runs in her four overs. She was also named the player of the match. There is high chance that some IPL scout was watching that performance and come WPL auctions, she might be among the top picks.

Grace Scrivens(England): A brilliant all-round show from this young Brit won many hearts. She first went on to become the top run-getter of the tournament with 295 runs in 7 matches, averaging 41. Then she also accounted for three fifties in the tournament. The 19-year-old also picked up nine wickets as she led England to the final with six straight wins before they lost to India in the final. No surprises she was picked up in the team of the tournamentm but will she get WPL contract? That needs to be seen.

Maggie Clark(Australia): Although, Australia were knocked out of the Under 19 World Cup in the semis, this South Australian had done her part by then to make an impact. And it happened initially after their shock defeat to Bangladesh as Australia bounced back against USA. Clarke first picked up a couple and then affected a run out from the deep. Australia then put on a dominating performance against Sri Lanka even as her good form continued. She picked up the figures of 2-8 in her four overs. She would eventually go on to become the joint highest wicket taker with ten wickets in the tournament with the best figures of 3/15. Quite a performance which is surely won’t go unnoticed.

Parshavi Chopra (India): This self-confessed fan of Shane Warne kept up the pressure throughout the tournament, becoming the leading wicket-taker for India at the Under-19 T20 World Cup and the second overall. Her best performance came against New Zealand in the semi-finals where she registered figures of 3-15. Moreover in the final, she was again on the money as she took two wickets whilst giving away only 13 runs from her quota of four overs.

Leg spinners are in huge demand in T20 cricket, and Chopra is expected to be picked up by a well aware scout.

