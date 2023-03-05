WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Fielded 5 Overseas Players Against RCB Despite 4-Player Limit in Rules, Here's How

Delhi Capitals on Sunday kicked off their inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match as they faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne in Mumbai.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi, although there were only 4 foreigners in the RCB lineup complying with the WPL rules, just like IPL, DC took to the field with 5 overseas picks.

While the WPL rules only allow 4 overseas players, there is a slight loophole, as per the league’s rules a franchise can name five foreign players if the fifth slot is given to a player from an associate nation.

Interestingly, DC were only team to have signed a player from an associate nation - Tara Norris - the USA international was included in the playing XI against RCB.

This is how Delhi Capitals were able to accommodate five overseas picks in their playing XI, with the other four names being skipper Meg Lanning herself, alongside Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen.

The match between RCB and DC was the second match of the WPL 2023, with the league getting underway in sublime fashion as Mumbai Indians dominated Gujarat Giants in the inaugural fixture.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational fifty guided MI to a massive total of 207/5 and in reply, Gujarat Giants collapsed and could only manage to score 64 runs in total.

They suffered a 143-run defeat in the first match of WPL, reminding fans of the first match of IPL when Brandon McCullum scored a sensational knock of 158 runs to kick off the league in style.

Delhi Capitals were invited to bat first the Lanning partnered Shafali Verma as the openers and got DC off to a flying start.

The Capitals’ openers put up a 100-run stand in 9.4 overs with Verma reaching her fifty in just 31 balls.

