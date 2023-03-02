WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venue And Squad

The Delhi Capitals franchise will kick off the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. Jonathan Batty, who guided Oval Invincibles to women’s Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022, will take care of the coaching duties of Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023. Previously, she had coached in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and Surrey’s women’s cricket side as well. Former Indian international cricketer, Hemlata Kala has been appointed as one of the assistant coaches of Delhi Capitals for the first season of the WPL.

Delhi Capitals franchise, co-owned by JSW and GMR, roped in six overseas cricketers- Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris and Jess Jonassen, at the WPL auction. Overall, the team spent Rs 11.65 crore at the WPL auction in Mumbai last month. India’s Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the most expensive cricketer for the Delhi-based franchise after the Mumbai-born batter was signed for Rs 2.2 crore. Overall, the Delhi Capitals team management signed 18 cricketers at the WPL auction.

Delhi Capitals will end their WPL league-stage campaign with a game against UP Warriorz on March 21.

Delhi Capitals Schedule:

March 5- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 pm

March 7- Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 9- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 11- Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 13- Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 16- Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 20- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 21- UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 pm

Delhi Capitals full squad:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhtar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

