WPL 2023 Full List of Players: Complete Squads of All Five Franchises in Women's Premier League

Players across the globe fetched big money in the inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday. All five franchises brainstormed on picking the right set of players in their squad for the inaugural season which will start next month.

The auction ceremony started with the best possible note as star India batter Smriti Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer as she turned out to be the most expensive player in the inaugural auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for INR 3.4 crore after a bidding war against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai were then in a tussle alongside RCB, Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz to get the services of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, which ended in them roping her in for INR 1.8 crore

While Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and England’s Natalie Sciver were the join-most expensive overseas players at the auction. Gujarat Giants signed Gardner for INR 3.2 crore, while Sciver joined Mumbai Indians for the same amount.

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (1.1 crore), Shafali Verma (2 crore), Radha Yadav (40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (1.5 crore), Titas Sadhu (25 lakh), Alice Capsey (75 lakh), Tara Norris (10 lakh), Laura Harris (45 lakh), Jasia Akhter (20 lakh), Minnu Mani (30 lakh), Taniyaa Bhatia (30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (30 lakh), Jess Jonassen (50 lakh), Sneha Deepti (30 lakh), Arundhati Reddy (30 lakh), Aparna Mondal (10 lakh),

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (1.5 crore), Heather Graham (30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (30 lakh), Amarjot Kaur (50 lakh), Dhara Gujjar (10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (10 lakh), Hayley Matthews (40 lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 lakh), Humairaa Kaazi (10 Lakh), Priyanka Bala (20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (10 lakh), Jitnmani Kalita (10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (10 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Megan Schutt (40 Lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone (1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (1 crore), Alyssa Healy (70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (10 lakh), Shweta Sehrwat (40 lakh), S Yashasri (10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (30 lakh), Grace Harris (75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 lakh)

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 crore), Beth Mooney (2 crore), Sophie Dunkley (60 lakh), Anna Sutherland (70 lakh), Harleen Deol (40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (60 lakh), Sneh Rana (75 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (30 lakh), Dayalan Hemalatha (30 lakh), Monica Patel (30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (50 lakh), Sushma Verma (60 lakh), Hurley Gala (10 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (35 lakh), Shabman Shakil (10 lakh)

*All prices in INR

Get the latest Cricket News here