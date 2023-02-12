WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Unveil Team Logo Ahead of Player Auction

Women’s Premier League’s most expensive franchise Gujarat Giants unveiled their logo ahead of the upcoming player’s auction on Sunday. The Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd splashed a whopping Rs 1,289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based franchise – the most anyone spent for buying one of the five WPL teams.

The Gujarat Giants took to Twitter to unveil their team logo.

“Presenting the Gujarat Giants @wplt20 team logo: the Asiatic Lioness roaring and looking forward to any challenge! The Asiatic Lion, found only in Gujarat’s Gir National Park, is an enduring symbol of the state. Asiatic Lionesses form large prides and hunt together, thereby forming a lethal prospect for all their preys," Gujarat provided the description of the logo.

The franchise has already announced its support staff for the maiden season.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise has roped in legendary Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes as the head coach for the upcoming season. While batting great Mithali Raj has been appointed the team’s mentor.

While Haynes will be the team’s head coach, the team’s bowling coach is the former Indian spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer. All-rounder Tushar Arothe will be their batting coach and Gavan Twining will be the team’s fielding coach.

The first edition of WPL will be held in Mumbai from 4th – 26th March, 2023. Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium will host all 22 matches of the marquee tournament.

Meanwhile, the auction of the inaugural season will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th, 2023. A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players who will go under the hammer on Monday.

Five teams can fill a maximum of 90 slots at the auction. As each team can have up to six overseas players, there could be as many as 30 overseas players who get a coveted WPL contract.

