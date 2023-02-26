WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Unveil Their Jersey for Inaugural Campaign

Gujarat Giants on Sunday, February 26 unveiled their jersey for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign. The franchise backed by Adani Sportsline hailing out of Ahmedabad became the most expensive franchise in the WPL at INR 1289 Crore.

The Giants took to their Twitter handle to unveil their orange kit ahead of their maiden campaign in the WPL.

The Giants are set to square off against Mumbai Indians on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the inaugural fixture of WPL 2023.

The Indians on Saturday unveiled their kit, which was expectedly all blue, and the Giants too have opted for an orange colour, which is very similar to the Gulf Giants jersey, the franchise also owned by Adani Sportsline which won the inaugural ILT20 League.

“Presenting to you, our jersey for the inaugural @wplt20 season. The glorious jersey depicts the passion & enthusiasm of our lionesses who are set to give it their all in the first-ever season!" wrote the franchise on Twitter while sharing a glimpse of their jersey with their fans.

Having roped in some of the biggest names in the world of women’s cricket, such as Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Harleen Deol among others, it will be interesting to see how the franchise will perform in their inaugural WPL campaign.

Preparations for the upcoming season have already begun, as the Giants also shared some glimpses of their players taking part in the training sessions.

“The preps for inaugural #WPL season are in full swing, Our Giants are ready to roar!" wrote the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

The Giants have yet to unveil their skipper but they have announced their backroom staff, with Rachael Haynes serving as the head coach, former Indian skipper and a torchbearer of Indian cricket Mithali Raj will be the mentor of the side.

