WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Win Toss, Opt to Bowl vs Mumbai Indians in Tournament Opener

Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The WPL 2023 crowd was treated to some Bollywood-style entertainment as Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani performed in the opening ceremony as well as a musical performance from AP Dhillon.

Once the dancing and singing were done, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and a host of other board officials were called up on the stage.

The office-bearers were followed by the captains of the five franchises — Delhi Capitals’ Meg Lanning, Mooney, Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Alyssa Healy of the Warriorz and Harmanpreet. That was followed by the unveiling of the first-ever WPL trophy.

Toss Update @GujaratGiants have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first against @mipaltan in Match 1⃣ of the #TATAWPL! pic.twitter.com/HCuPYBEfft— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

The Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney said they have opted to go for four seamers and four spinners for the first match.

“We will bowl. Looks pretty even with the grass, it’s a hard and flat surface, plenty of runs here. Absolutely thrilled to be part of (WPL), a big crowd and I’m loving it. We have an entertaining group, we speak a lot about cricket. We have had the experience of playing in front of a big ground, we can pass it on to the younger members. Three seamers and four spinners in our playing XI today, looking at taking some early wickets," Mooney said.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Mumbai Indians, said she is looking forward to the youngsters in her side and how they fare.

“It’s a special day for all of us, want to enjoy this moment. This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. We have some young players who’ll be featuring today and we’re looking forward to seeing how they play," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

Take a look at the Playing XIs of the two teamsWho are you rooting for - or #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/mKYOHEqavZ — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney(w/c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi

Mumbai Indians - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

