WPL 2023: HaaRCB Trends on Twitter After Royal Challengers Bangalore Suffer Crushing Defeat Against Delhi Capitals
2-MIN READ

WPL 2023: HaaRCB Trends on Twitter After Royal Challengers Bangalore Suffer Crushing Defeat Against Delhi Capitals

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 21:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first match of WPL 2023 (Twitter@wplT20)

The cricket fans on Twitter trolled RCB after their poor start to WPL 2023 campaign.

Smriti Mandhana and Co. started their Women’s Premier League on a wrong note as they suffered a crushing 60-run defeat in their opening match against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. It was a forgettable outing from RCB, especially their bowlers who were hammered by Delhi Capitals top 4 as they posted a mammoth 223/2 on the scoreboard after 20 overs when Mandhana asked them to bat first.

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed the RCB bowlers all around the park in their massive 162-run stand as the Bangalore were stunned by some scintillating shots from the DC openers.

WPL 2023: RCB v DC - Highlights

Heather Knight turned out to be the lone wicket-taker for RCB with two scalps.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Marizzane Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues gave the perfect finish to Delhi by hitting six fours and three sixes in the last five overs as the crowd was treated to an amazing batting performance from Delhi.

In reply, RCB kept losing at regular wickets despite a solid start from Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine as Delhi Capitals gave them no chance to bounce back in the game.

American left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris ran riot with the ball by grabbing a fifer for DC to decimate the Mandhana-led team. She dismantled the RCB middle-order on her own to help DC register a convincing win.

The cricket fans on Twitter trolled RCB after their poor start to their campaign as the women’s team instantly started getting compared to the men’s team who have never lift an IPL trophy since the inception of league.

Meanwhile, captain Mandhana rued the starts which the batters didn’t get and pace bowling department not giving the desired control.

“Definitely not the start we wanted. We gave 20-30 runs extra. We’ll think about our plans and come back stronger tomorrow. As a pace bowling unit, we didn’t go pace off like Delhi did so that’s one thing we need to think of and work on."

“We are used to playing in other franchises back-to-back but for us to take positives out of this and things that didn’t go our way, we have a few hours to think about it and come back stronger tomorrow. I don’t think the pitch or wicket changed. Our batters, we all got starts but couldn’t continue. Batters got starts like me and Heather but we couldn’t take it over."

Bangalore will be up against Mumbai Indians on Monday at Brabourne Stadium, the venue where they lost to Delhi on Sunday.

Read More