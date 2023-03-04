WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque Star as Mumbai Indians Thrash Gujarat Giants in Opening Match

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday. GG were bowled out for a paltry 64 in response to MI’s 207/5.

WPL 2023: GG v MI – HIGHLIGHTS

Chasing a daunting total, Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner both returned to the hut for ducks after skipper Beth Mooney retired hurt on zero after facing just three balls. She is believed to have injured her left knee after making a few paces for a run but deciding against it.

Sabbhineni Meghana was the next to go after managing to score just two runs from four balls. Annabel Sutherland tried to put up a fight but also was sent back for just six runs. Georgia Wareham top-scored with eight runs to be five down. Sneh Rana was dismissed for just one run as Tanuja Kanwar was the third to be dismissed for a duck.

The spread of the wickets was quite even with Issy Wong bowling fast and picking up one wicket. The likes of Nat Sciver-runt and Amelia Kerr picked up two wickets apiece as Saika Ishaque got four wickets.

Dayalan Hemalatha was the only batter who battled hard to stay at the crease and scored an unbeaten 29.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a historic fifty, 65 runs off 30 balls, powering Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in the first innings.

Apart from Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr (45 not out off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) also played valuable knocks for MI.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Tanuja Kanwar in her first over sent Yastika back cheaply. But, the two experienced internationals, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt were in their elements and batted brilliantly.

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt got their side off to a good start in the powerplay. Wareham got the better of the Sciver-Brunt and right after that, Matthews also missed out on a fifty.

However, the real carnage came after the 10th over. Harmanpreet was on a rampage from the get go and sent the bowlers to the cleaners. She was well supported by Kerr who played a brilliant innings herself.

Gujarat bowlers were taken for plenty as 130 came off the last 10 overs. Sneh Rana took two wickets for Gujarat, with Ashleigh Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar and Georgia Wareham picking a wicket each.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News here