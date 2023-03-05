WPL 2023: Harmanpreet, Mumbai Indians Set Massive Records After Defeating Gujarat Giants in Season Opener

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) had a dream start on Saturday with Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians defeating Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in Mumbai. The season opener was as exciting as the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) game, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, back in 2008. Though there wasn’t any century scored in the WPL opener, it turned out to be a run fest when the likes of Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews toyed with the Gujarat bowling attack.

After Matthews fell for a well-made 47, Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet showcased a superb display of stroke play at the DY Patil stadium. She stamped her authority with a spectacular knock, exploiting the gaps to get boundaries during her stay at the crease. She scored the first-ever half-century of WPL history, before falling prey to compatriot Sneh Rana in the 17th over of the innings.

Harmanpreet notched up her half-century off just 22 deliveries, which is now her fastest in the shortest format of the game. Prior to this feat, her quickest came off 23 balls for Sydney Thunder against Brisbane Heat in 2018.

After the MI skipper departed for a 30-ball 65, her teammate Amelia Kerr returned unbeaten on 45 off just 24 deliveries. Ride on these commendable knocks, Mumbai Indians posted 207 for 5 in their quota of 20 overs which is now the joint second-highest total across all major women’s T20 leagues. They equalled the score of Melbourne Renegades that came against Heat in 2021. Sydney Sixers’ 242 for 4 against Melbourne Stars in 2017 stands atop the list.

The Gujarat Giants’ batting order stuttered against a potent MI bowling attack and ultimately succumbed to a 143-run defeat. Mumbai’s victory in the WPL 2023 opener set the record for the biggest win by runs for a team in the major women’s leagues. Prior to this game, it has happened only on two occasions when a women’s T20 game was won by a margin of more than 100 runs - Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 103 runs in 2017 and Perth Scorchers beat Renegades by 104 runs in 2022.

