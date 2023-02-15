WPL 2023: Indian Tennis Stalwart Sania Mirza Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as Team Mentor

Days after constituting a strong team for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Indian tennis stalwart Sani Mirza as the team’s mentor. This comes as an inspirational step by the franchise which made some sensational buys at the players’ auction on February 13.

As stated by RCB, Sania is a perfect fit for the team’s philosophy. A winner of 6 Grand Slams and 43 WTA titles, her global stature as one of the leading role models for innumerable women prompted the RCB team management to onboard her to motivate and encourage the women’s team of RCB as Sania is someone whom the players can relate and respond to easily in a team environment.

While our coaching staff handle the cricket side of things, we couldn't think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure.

“It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonate with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement,” Sania said on her appointment.

“RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women’s Premier League as it will push the women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child,” she added.

The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field.

Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women’s team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career.”

The RCB had taken a confident approach in acquiring a team that is a mix of the world’s top and most talented 18 players during the WPL auction. The team has acquired the services of star India batter Smriti Mandhana and added notable international names to their squad such as Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium-pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine, England’s skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

