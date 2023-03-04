WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes First Fifty of Women's Premier League

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the first fifty of the Women’s Premier League in the opening clash of the WPL between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The MI captain reached the landmark in just 22 balls and hit eleven boundaries.

WPL 2023: GG v MI - LIVE

She was dismissed by Sneh Rana as she tried to hit another ball to the boundary but ended up sending it straight to Dayalan Hemalatha. She walked back to the dressing room having scored 65 runs from just 30 balls and having hit 14 boundaries.

.@SnehRana15 with the big wicket of the #MI Captain!The dangerous Harmanpreet Kaur departs after a superb 65 off just 30 deliveries 👏👏@mipaltan move to 177/4 with two overs to go!#TATAWPL | #GGvMI pic.twitter.com/bpC0fSTGuD — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

Kaur, who began with consecutive fours off Sneh Rana in the 11th over, got two more fours off Georgia Wareham in the 12th and gave a similar treatment to Annabel Sutherland in the next over.

However, it was in the 15th over when Kaur truly showcased her class, hammering the young left-arm seamer Monica Patel for four consecutive fours to collect 21 runs from the over, which was the most expensive of the innings.

Earlier, Hayley Matthews smashed the first six as well as the first four of the WPL, with Tanuja Kanwar picking up the first wicket of the tournament.

At the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur had said that she is looking forward to the youngsters in her team and how they fare.

“It’s a special day for all of us, want to enjoy this moment. This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. We have some young players who’ll be featuring today and we’re looking forward to seeing how they play," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

(With inputs from Agencies)

